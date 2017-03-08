Attack on Kabul Hospital 'Unspeakable Crime' - Resolute Support Commander

© AFP 2017/ Noorullah Shirzada 'Still at War': Senator McCain Urges Trump to Boost US Presence in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The attack on the Kabul National Hospital in Afghanistan by the Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) is an unspeakable crime, Operation Resolute Support Commander General John Nicholson said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today's attack on the Kabul National Hospital is an unspeakable crime," Nicholson stated. "The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria — Khorasan province has claimed responsibility."

Nicholson noted that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces were able to respond to the attack "swiftly and professionally."

The US-led coalition is committed to working with Afghanistan to destroy the Islamic State in Afghanistan and create a peaceful and stable country, Nicholson added.

