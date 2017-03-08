Attack on Kabul Hospital 'Unspeakable Crime' - Resolute Support Commander

"Today's attack on the Kabul National Hospital is an unspeakable crime," Nicholson stated. "The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria — Khorasan province has claimed responsibility."
Nicholson noted that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces were able to respond to the attack "swiftly and professionally."
The US-led coalition is committed to working with Afghanistan to destroy the Islamic State in Afghanistan and create a peaceful and stable country, Nicholson added.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)