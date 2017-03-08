David Versus Goliath: Hawaii to Challenge Trump's New Immigration Order

© AP Photo/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image New Trump Immigration Order Shares Same 'Fatal Flaws' as Previous - Rights Group

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Both Hawaii’s authorities and the US Department of Justice agree that the request should be heard before March 16 when the Trump’s order will come into effect, the CNN broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Hawaii reportedly wanted to challenge the first travel ban but the states of Washington and Wisconsin had done that quicker.

On Monday, Trump signed a new executive order on immigration that blocks individuals from six countries from entering the United States, as well as suspends the Refugees Admissions program for the next 120 days.

Unlike the first order signed in January and suspended by a court in February, Iraqi nationals are not included in the new ban, which applies to the citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.