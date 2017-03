WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump announced his intention to appoint Noel Francisco as the US solicitor general, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key Administration posts… Noel J. Francisco — Solicitor General, Department of Justice," the statement said Tuesday.

According to his profile on the website of the US Department of Justice, Francisco is the acting solicitor general of the United States. During his career, the official has been a partner in the Jones Day law firm and has served as Associate Counsel to US President George W. Bush , as well as in the US Department of Justice.

In order to take up the post, Francisco should receive the Senate's confirmation.