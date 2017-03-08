Register
03:44 GMT +308 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Teen violence occurs in Center City, Philadelphia, March 6 2017.

    Flash Mob Turns Violent: 20 Youths Arrested in Philadelphia Brawl (VIDEO)

    © CBS Philly
    US
    Get short URL
    0 6810

    Over 20 arrests were made in Philadelphia Monday evening after a flash mob of 100 teenagers devolved into a massive brawl.

    Police Commissioner Richard Ross said that the teens gathered at around 5:30 p.m. and began to fight, and run in and out of traffic. They attacked one another, as well as passersby, he said, leading to 20 arrests for disorderly conduct and a several more for assault.

    "They [the victims] were actually beaten, maced and claim to have even been tased," he said. "We know they were assaulted for sure. We had four people, we do not know if charges will be approved on those four. So we're trying to wait to see, but the whole thing is just idiotic."

    "I don't know why you would want to come down to Center City and act that way,"the commissioner said. "Just to be clear, [I'm] not indicting everyone that came, but nonetheless, enough of these young people came down there and wreaked havoc."

    The logo of mobile app Snapchat is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris.
    © AFP 2017/ Lionel Bonaventure
    Philadelphia Area Teens Organize Mall Riot on Snapchat (VIDEOS)

    Philadelphia local Kenneth Ensigm witnessed the violence from inside of his truck. "All of a sudden I looked up and saw what looked like 200 teens running from the shops at Liberty Place area," said Ensigm. "After the initial rush of people I started recording with my iPhone. The teens started dispersing as the police followed them on bicycles. I saw two individuals jumping on top of a parked taxi car at the corner of Ludlow and 17th Street. As the police came closer to the two individuals they jumped off the car and ran."

    Ross said he believes that the riot was planned by social media, although the motive is unknown. He lamented that police had to waste time on managing out-of-control teens. "We do have other things to do," he said. "We have a whole host of other responsibilities, and devoting resources to something that really doesn't have to be is ridiculous."

    During the 2016 Christmas season, a similar incident played out in the City of Brotherly Love, when some 400 teens clashed with police outside of a Philadelphia-area mall. About 30 managed to slip through the barricade and caused chaos in a food court, leading to a lockdown and four arrests.

    Heroin on the ground.
    © Flickr/ Mr. Theklan
    Nine Die of Heroin Overdose Over Weekend in Philadelphia

    A November 2016 flash mob led to six injuries and two arrests. An October 2016 incident saw seven assaults and four arrests. All of the incidents were the work of juveniles. 

    Ross called on parents and communities to prevent youth from taking part in violent events such as these, and for other residents to be wary as the weather gets warmer. 

    Related:

    Teens Arrested for Making Animal Snuff Videos Face New Accusations
    US Investigates Deaths of Two Washington Teens Adopted in Asia
    Kazakh Human Rights Commissioner Confirms 2 Teenagers Killed in US
    Two US Commuter Trains Derail Near Philadelphia
    In Philadelphia Trump Greeted By Protesters At GOP Retreat
    Tags:
    flash mob, juvenile delinquency, teenager, teenage violence, Philadelphia Police, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Nuclear Golf
    Nuclear Golf
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok