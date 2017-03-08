Register
03:44 GMT +308 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Prison

    Race in America: Blacks More Likely to Be Wrongfully Convicted

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    14532

    A study released on Tuesday indicates that racial bias in the United States makes African Americans much more likely to be wrongfully convicted of drug crimes, sexual assault, and murder than defendants who are white.

    The National Registry of Exonerations (NRE) examined cases spanning from 1989 to October 2016, and, out of 1,900 people convicted and later exonerated of crimes, black Americans made up 47 percent, a figure over three times their relative population in the US. 

    Prison
    © Flickr/ Dave Nakayama
    US Phasing Out Private Prisons 'Welcome' Effort to Reduce Mass Incarceration

    African Americans are also seven times more likely to be wrongfully convicted of murder than whites, according to the study, and 12 times more likely to be convicted of drug crimes than white Americans.

    The report noted further discrepancies in murder convictions, stating that "African-American prisoners who are convicted of murder are about 50% more likely to be innocent than other convicted murderers. Part of that disparity is tied to the race of the victim. African Americans imprisoned for murder are more likely to be innocent if they were convicted of killing white victims. Only about 15% of murders by African Americans have white victims, but 31% of innocent African-American murder exonerees were convicted of killing white people."

    Samuel Gross, University of MIchigan Law School professor and senior editor for the group tracking exonerations, said, "In the murder cases we examined, the rate of official misconduct is considerably higher in cases where the defendant is African-American compared to cases where the defendant is white."

    Gross noted that unconscious racial bias, overt discrimination, and institutional racism often play a factor in wrongful convictions. 

    Locked prison gate
    © Flickr/ Tommaso
    Report: Mass Incarceration Not Effective in Reducing Crime in US

    NRE released a separate study noting that 2016 was a record year for exonerations in the US, with the most since 1989. There were 166 exonerations, an uptick from 2015’s 160 cases.

    Harris County, Texas, which encompasses Houston, showed chiefly drug convictions and was the source for most of the exonerations in the state. There were many instances of people pleading guilty to drug possession, only for crime reports to reveal months and years later that there were no controlled substances in the seized material.

    There were 52 exonerations for murder across the country, along with 73 exonerations of drug possession and other non-violent crimes. Illinois had the most exonerations in 2016 after Texas, with 16. There were 14 exonerations in New York and nine in California.

    The "San Antonio Four," four Latino women convicted of child sex crimes in the 1990s were the highest-profile exoneration of last year. In the majority opinion, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge David Newell wrote, "Those defendants have won the right to proclaim to the citizens of Texas that they did not commit a crime. That they are innocent. That they deserve to be exonerated…These women have carried that burden. They are innocent. And they are exonerated." 

    Related:

    Over 100 Inmates Reportedly Escape Prison in Philippines Following Armed Attack
    At Least 33 Inmates Killed in Most Recent Brazil Prison Uprising
    Another Prison Riot in Brazil Kills Four; Death Toll for Past Week at Nearly 100
    'Coarsening the Soul of America': Guantanamo Bay Prison Turns 15
    Norway Mass Killer Breivik Says Suffered in Prison Isolation, Became Radicalized
    Tags:
    mass incarceration, Prison, systematic racism, institutional racism, Racism, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Nuclear Golf
    Nuclear Golf
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok