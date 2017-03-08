Fraud Alert: Miami Cop Became ‘Beneficiary’ of $1 Million Estate After 911 Call

In 2015, David Garrett, an unmarried and childless Air Force veteran, sought to report his belief that money was being stolen from his investment accounts. Coming to his rescue was police officer Johnny Fonseca, 29, who ultimately ended up handling the dementia patient’s final affairs.

Fonseca never filed a report over Garrett’s concerns, instead, he routinely checked in on the elderly man, once even rescuing him after finding him stranded after his electric wheelchair ran out of power.

Though it may have seemed like the actions of a good samaritan, the officer is now accused of forging Garrett’s signature on legal documents, and making himself the sole heir to the frail man’s estate.

After Garrett’s death in December 2016, Fonseca initially submitted the will to the probate court, but backed down after a court battle ensued. He then sent the will to an attorney representing Garrett’s brother.

“Last November, a representative of Garrett's estate complained to the Civilian Investigative Panel (CIP), an independent police oversight board. An investigator who reviewed the complaint from Gloria Roa-Bodin has now found that Fonseca's actions had the ‘appearance of being both unethical and immoral,’ and recommended allegations of misconduct and improper procedure be sustained against the cop,” the Miami New Times reports.

Despite the findings by the CIP, Fonseca was not charged with a crime, nor has he been punished by the department. He is currently on military leave.

After Fonseca withdrew his claim to the will, Roa-Bodin reportedly withdrew the complaint with CIP, but the panel investigator will still take the issue before a full panel later this month.

Fonseca declined to comment when the New Times reached out with questions.