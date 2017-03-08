Register
03:44 GMT +308 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US dollars

    Fraud Alert: Miami Cop Became ‘Beneficiary’ of $1 Million Estate After 911 Call

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    US
    Get short URL
    0 9811

    A Miami police officer has been accused of fraud after responding to a 9-1-1 call from a 93-year-old man and allegedly making himself the beneficiary of the elderly man’s million-dollar estate.

    NYPD Cop Stole Dead Man’s Credit Card to Purchase a Diamond Ring
    © Flickr/ slgc
    NYPD Cop Stole Dead Man’s Credit Card to Purchase a Diamond Ring
    In 2015, David Garrett, an unmarried and childless Air Force veteran, sought to report his belief that money was being stolen from his investment accounts. Coming to his rescue was police officer Johnny Fonseca, 29, who ultimately ended up handling the dementia patient’s final affairs.

    Fonseca never filed a report over Garrett’s concerns, instead, he routinely checked in on the elderly man, once even rescuing him after finding him stranded after his electric wheelchair ran out of power.

    Though it may have seemed like the actions of a good samaritan, the officer is now accused of forging Garrett’s signature on legal documents, and making himself the sole heir to the frail man’s estate.

    After Garrett’s death in December 2016, Fonseca initially submitted the will to the probate court, but backed down after a court battle ensued. He then sent the will to an attorney representing Garrett’s brother.

    Police light
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Pennsylvania Cop Faces 50 Charges for Running Child Porn Ring

    “Last November, a representative of Garrett's estate complained to the Civilian Investigative Panel (CIP), an independent police oversight board. An investigator who reviewed the complaint from Gloria Roa-Bodin has now found that Fonseca's actions had the ‘appearance of being both unethical and immoral,’ and recommended allegations of misconduct and improper procedure be sustained against the cop,” the Miami New Times reports.

    Despite the findings by the CIP, Fonseca was not charged with a crime, nor has he been punished by the department. He is currently on military leave.

    After Fonseca withdrew his claim to the will, Roa-Bodin reportedly withdrew the complaint with CIP, but the panel investigator will still take the issue before a full panel later this month.

    Fonseca declined to comment when the New Times reached out with questions.

    Related:

    Chicago Cop With 90 Misconduct Complaints Promoted to Commander
    Fed-Up Swedish Cop Lashes Out Against Immigrant Crime, Political Correctness
    Russian Cop Jumps Into Icy Moskva River to Save Girl Trapped in Sinking Car
    ‘Deadly Weapon’: Florida Woman Arrested For Attacking Cop With Used Tampon
    Cop’s Possessions Seized to Compensate Shooting Victim
    Tags:
    Fraud, Miami Police, Johnny Fonseca, David Garrett, Florida, Miami
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Nuclear Golf
    Nuclear Golf
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok