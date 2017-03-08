House Intelligence Committee to Hold First Hearing in Russia Probe on March 20

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is investigating allegations of Russian interference in the US 2016 election as well as connections between President Donald Trump, his associates and Russia, will hold its first hearing on March 20, Committee Chair Devin Nunes said.

"We are having our first public hearing on March 20, Monday, March 20 at 10am," Nunes told reporters on Tuesday.

Nunes noted that FBI Director James Comey, National Security Agency (NSA) Director Michael Rogers, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former US Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, co-Founder and CTO of Crowdstrike Dmitri Alperovitch and President of Crowdstrike Shawn Henry were all invited to testify at the first hearing.