Train Collides with Charter Bus in Mississippi, Fatalities and Injuries Reported

Visual evidence and eye witness testimony indicate the train "t-boned" the bus on the tracks. The incident occurred at 2:12 p.m. local time.

— Victor Williams (@VictorWLOX) March 7, 2017

​The CSX train was headed east while the bus was headed north.

— Victor Williams (@VictorWLOX) March 7, 2017

Ambulances and airlift units have been deployed to bring the injured to local medical facilities. Between 50 and 60 people were on the bus, which was traveling from Austin, Texas, the mayor's spokesman said. Due to ongoing construction projects involving railroads in the area, there have been multiple incidents of stalling on tracks in Biloxi, local media outlets reported.

All rail traffic has been indefinitely delayed. The Biloxi mayor said the situation is fluid.

It is a "terrible, chaotic scene, but it is under the control," a local police chief said. "A majority of the 50 have some injuries," the police officer added. First responders are still on the scene.