SWAT Raids Home of Armed WashPost Employee Posing as ICE Agent

Itai Ozderman, 35, who currently lives in Maryland, is accused of dressing as an ICE agent, complete with bulletproof vest with the ICE logo, in Falls Church, Virginia, on multiple occasions.
Ozderman was born in Israel and has never worked for ICE, or any police department, according to the Department of Homeland Security. He had been working at the Washington Post for approximately two years, and was previously at a software company. It is unclear when he moved to the United States.
"All we have to share is that we are aware of the story and looking into it," Washington Post Director of Communications Shani George told ABC7 News on Monday.
Ozderman has been charged in Montgomery County with impersonating an officer and transporting a handgun in a vehicle. It is likely that the case will be handed over to the FBI, however.
If the case stays in local courts, the suspect faces up to five years in prison and/or $4,500 in fines.
Ozderman was released on bail the same day he was arrested, and is scheduled to appear in court again in April.
