Register
23:12 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Marines

    Top Marine Sleuths Investigating Nude Photos Leak at Camp Lejeune

    © Flickr/ Bill Dickinson
    US
    Get short URL
    124121

    The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating a leak of nude photos of female Marines at Camp Lejeune.

    The Department of Defense is looking into the case, after photos of as many as two dozen women assigned to the base were shared on a private Facebook page called “Marines United” which boasts nearly 30,000 followers. It appears as though the women were unaware that they were being photographed.

    “In one photograph, surreptitiously taken in February, a female corporal from Camp Lejeune, in North Carolina, is shown bent over from behind. The image, once posted online, was flooded with derogatory comments, including suggestions that she should be raped,” the New York Times reported.

    The United States Army says it will investigate allegations of rape, committed in the mid-2000s by its personnel and contractors in Colombia, which were published in a recent report on the country's conflict with rebel militias.
    © AP Photo/ Ricardo Mazalan
    US Army to Investigate Rape Claims in Colombia by Soldiers, Contractors
    Along with photos taken without the soldier’s permission, persons posting to the Facebook page also reposted seemingly-innocent photos taken from the social media pages of the female Marines, and then made jokes about their appearance, and often discussed rape. One victim, who spoke to the New York Times, said that a post was shown to her and led to her decision to not reenlist.

    Congress has become involved, with North Carolina’s Republican Congressman Walter Jones, whose district covers Camp Lejeune, seeking a full briefing of the photos.

    “Camp Lejeune made Marine Corps history earlier this year when three female infantry Marines joined the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, for the first time,” McClatchy reported.

    The existence of the photos was revealed on Friday by the Center for Investigative Journalism, who worked with Marine veteran Thomas Brennan, founder of The War Horse, a non-profit military and veterans-journalism organization.

    Over 20,000 incidents of unwanted sexual contact occurred in the US military in 2014. Most victims of sexual assault said the perpetrator was someone of a higher rank in the military.
    © Flickr/ photosoftheheart
    Behind Closed Doors: Sexual Assault Remains Problem in US Army

    The Facebook page has been removed, and Brennan stated that he has received a range of threats to himself and his family. One member of the group has also offered a bounty of $500 for nude photos of Brennan’s wife.

    “There is no place for this type of demeaning or degrading behavior in our Corps – this includes our actions online,” Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Green, 18th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, said in a statement.

    At least one Marine from the camp who had posted to the page has been discharged, but that appears to be unrelated, as it took place before the Facebook activities were revealed.

    Though the Marines currently have the smallest population of women serving, it also has the highest rate of sexual assaults reported.

    Related:

    'Emperor Has No B---s': Nude Statues of Trump Appear in US Cities (PHOTOS)
    A New Low? Chinese Loan Sharks Demand Nude Photos as Collateral
    Almost Nude Photos of Brazil's Minister's Wife Cause Uproar on Social Media
    George Zimmerman's Twitter Account Suspended After Harassing Nude Photos
    “Revenge Porn Kingpin” to Plead Guilty to Stealing Nude Photos
    Tags:
    Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Facebook, Marines United, Department of Defense, Marines, North Carolina, Camp Lejeune
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Marques rouges
      Put very young women and men together, have intense physical exercises, and see what happens...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Nuclear Golf
    Nuclear Golf
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok