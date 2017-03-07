Democrats Seek to Delegitimize Trump to 'Distract Attention From Their Failure'

© AFP 2017/ JIM WATSON Trump Denies Chaos in White House, Says Fixing 'Mess' Inherited From Obama

However, as editor and senior columnist for Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberley argued, they didn't criticize Barack Obama even though he had been pushing forward with very much the same policies.

In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Kimberley commented on her recent article titled "Freedom Rider: Liberals Expose Themselves" in which she argues that Trump will hardly exceed Obama in terms of deportations or promoting aggressive foreign policy.

"Look at the issues like immigration, where Obama came to be known as the deporter-in-chief, deporting nearly three million people and continuing the endless wars started by George Bush; destroying Libya, trying to do the same thing to Syria, signing such legislation as the national defense authorization act that gave him the right to indefinitely detain anyone he said was a terrorist," Kimberley said.

Kimberley also reminded that more than two and a half million people were deported by the Obama administration, more than under any other US president. Furthermore, she noted that the administration spent one trillion dollars on nuclear weapon upgrades, whereas now Trump is facing harsh opposition for his request to increase defense-related spending by 54 billion dollars.

"His instigation of the coup in Ukraine which created so much havoc in the relationship with Russia, his refusal to prosecute killer-police in this country — I could go on and on with all those things that Obama did… and yet there was too little protest against his policies," the expert stated.

According to Kimberley, the politics of the two politicians are more similar than it might seem at first sight. The only difference is that Obama "had smooth presentation and great marketing," while Trump, on the contrary, "has no grace which makes him an easy target."

Moreover, Kimberley believes that Democrats are attacking Trump because they are unable to justify their big failure.

"They have failed so badly, they have lost Congress, lost the House of Representatives, lost the Senate and now they even have lost the Presidency. And of course they want to change the subject," she said, adding that Democrats continue to delegitimize Trump in order to distract attention from their mistakes.

Commenting on the allegations about Russian interference in the US election, Kimberley said that she doesn't find such accusations "credible at all."

"I have not seen any evidence of any kind. We know that someone gave Democratic National Committee's emails to WikiLeaks, but we don't know that they were hacked. They could have been leaked, they could have been turned over by an insider. And even if they were hacked, we don't know that it was the Russian government. All of the supposed evidence is very flimsy," she concluded.

Earlier, US media reports claimed that Trump's campaign officials had regular contact with Russian intelligence officials before the election, allegations that Trump denies. Moreover, a US Intelligence Community report claimed that Russia launched an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at undermining the public's faith in the US democratic process and creating a preference for President-elect Donald Trump.

Russian officials have called the US accusations absurd and maintain that Moscow had no role in the 2016 election and has no desire to interfere in the US political system.