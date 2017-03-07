GOP Obamacare Repeal Plan Offers Flexibility on Medicaid - Pence

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, House Republicans released the text of a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The bill includes includes provisions that prohibit insurers from denying coverage; establish a patient and state stability fund; and strengthen Medicaid.

"We set up in our replacement bill a national marketplace that will lower the cost of health insurance, even as we allow Americans to take advantage of tax credits to offset some of the costs of the insurance…we give states flexibility on Medicaid," Pence said in an interview with Fox News.

Pence did not specify whether Republicans would change federal Medicaid guidelines or issue waivers for the states.

In 2006, US federal and state governments spent more than $314 billion on the Medicare program, according to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.