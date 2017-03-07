Senator Seeks Independent Prosecutor for Probing Alleged Russian Role in US Vote

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Feinstein added that an independent prosecutor was needed to assure the American people that there is not even the appearance of a conflict of interest or political influence.

"I very much support the appointment of a special prosecutor to lead the investigation into Russian influence in the election," Feinstein stated. "I believe we need an independent criminal investigation into Russian influence."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has previously recused himself from a Justice Department probe of Russia’s role in the election, including reports that Sessions met with the Russian ambassador at a reception on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in July.

Tuesday’s hearings were called to consider President Donald Trump’s nominations of Rod Rosenstein as deputy attorney general and Rachel Brand as associate attorney general, the second and third ranking officials at the US Department of Justice.

If confirmed, the two nominees would likely play a key role in any investigation of Russia, unless they choose to name a special prosecutor.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied Moscow played any role in the US election process, saying the claims lack proof.