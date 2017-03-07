Register
    An insurance store advertises Obamacare in San Ysidro, California, US, January 25, 2017

    Trump Administration Backs US Republicans' Obamacare Repeal Act

    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    US
    President Donald Trump administration has officially supported a new healthcare bill drafted by US Republicans, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price said in a letter to the Committee on Energy and Commerce on Monday.

    This March 1, 2014 file photo shows part of the website for HealthCare.gov, seen in Washington. President Barack Obama’s health care law has become a tale of two Americas. States that fully embraced the law’s coverage expansion are experiencing a significant drop in the share of their residents who remain uninsured, according to an extensive new poll released Tuesday. States whose leaders still object to “Obamacare” are seeing much less change.
    © AP Photo/ Jon Elswick
    US House Republicans Unveil Obamacare 'Repeal and Replace' Plan
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday evening, Republicans in the US House of Representatives published a proposed bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The new measure includes provisions that prohibit insurers from denying coverage, establishing a patient and state stability fund, and strengthening Medicaid.

    "Your legislative proposals are consistent with the President's commitment to repeal the Affordable Care Act; provide advanceable, refundable tax credits for Americans who do not already receive such tax benefits through health insurance offered by their employers," Price stated in the letter.

    Despite immediate criticism of the legislation by Democrats, Price underlined that the new bill would provide access to quality healthcare and ensure that people with pre-existing conditions are well-protected.

    The Health Department secretary added that the Republicans' proposal would enable patients to make their own decisions with regards to health insurance and the use of health savings accounts.

    Congressional Republicans, but also President Donald Trump, have made the repeal of Obamacare, former President Barack Obama’s signature health reform initiative, priority since it was first passed in 2011.

