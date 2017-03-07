White House to Reopen This Week for Public Tours - Trump

© AFP 2017/ KAREN BLEIER Trump Wiretap Claims: Do NSA Powers Extend All The Way to the White House?

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Public tours at the White House are scheduled to resume this week, US President Donald Trump announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today announced the official reopening of public tours at the White House," the release stated.

Public tours must be requested through members of Congress and requests may be submitted up to three months in advance, the release explained.

Tours are self-guided and are scheduled on a first-come-first-served basis.

On February 9, Melania Trump appointed Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd to oversee White House social events.