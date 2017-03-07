Rand Paul Says New GOP-Proposed Healthcare Plan Will Not Pass Congress

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In an editorial for Fox News on Tuesday, Paul wrote that the Congress needs to allow all ideas to be part of a debate, and then voted on in order to produce the best possible healthcare system.

"The House leadership plan is Obamacare lite," the message stated. "It will not pass. Conservatives are not going to take it #FullRepeal."

House Republicans released their new plan for replacing the Affordable Care Act on Monday night, which included provisions that prohibit insurers from denying coverage, establishing a patient and state stability fund, and strengthening Medicaid.

On February 22, President Donald Trump said his administration would have a replacement for Obamacare by mid-March.

Obamacare, former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare initiative, relies on government-run exchanges in which insurance companies sell policies to individuals and families that lack employer-provided health insurance plans.