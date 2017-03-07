Trump Says US Uses Whole Spectrum of Military Capabilities to Deter N. Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump discussed on Monday the recent launches of ballistic missile by North Korea with the leaders of Japan and South Korea and said that Washington was using the full range of military capabilities to deter Pyongyang, the White House press service said.

"President Trump emphasized the United States' ironclad commitment to stand with Japan and South Korea in the face of the serious threat posed by North Korea. He emphasized that his Administration is taking steps to further enhance our ability to deter and defend against North Korea's ballistic missiles using the full range of United States military capabilities," the statement read.

According to the statement, Trump agreed with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn "to continue close bilateral and trilateral cooperation to demonstrate to North Korea that there are very dire consequences for its provocative and threatening actions."

On Monday, media reported that North Korea fired four ballistic missiles, and three landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone, triggering a negative reaction from, Seoul, Tokyo and their allies.