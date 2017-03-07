US Immigration Law Enforcement Arrests Ex-Colombian Army Commander

© AP Photo/ Luca Bruno Trump, Santos Agree to Strengthen US-Colombian Ties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency arrested a former Colombian Army commander on February 28 for criminal charges he faces in his native country including murder and weapons trafficking, the agency said in a press release.

“A former Colombian National Army battalion commander was arrested Feb. 28 by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations,” the release stated on Monday.

Retired Lt. Col. Hector Cabuya de Leon, 52, was arrested by ICE agents for criminal charges he faces in Colombia for forced disappearances, homicide of a protected person, and weapons and ammunition trafficking, the release noted.

Since 2003, ICE has arrested more than 380 people for human rights violations, the release stated.