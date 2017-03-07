US Immigration Law Enforcement Arrests Ex-Colombian Army Commander

“A former Colombian National Army battalion commander was arrested Feb. 28 by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations,” the release stated on Monday.
Retired Lt. Col. Hector Cabuya de Leon, 52, was arrested by ICE agents for criminal charges he faces in Colombia for forced disappearances, homicide of a protected person, and weapons and ammunition trafficking, the release noted.
Since 2003, ICE has arrested more than 380 people for human rights violations, the release stated.
