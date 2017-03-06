Trump's Revised Travel Ban to Boost Terrorist Recruiting Efforts - Sanders

© REUTERS/ Steve Dipaola US Media Report on Internal Travel Ban Dispute Based on Incomplete Data - DHS

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s new executive order on immigration is discriminatory and will boost terrorists’ recruitment efforts, Senator Bernie Sanders said in a statement on Monday.

"This ban is a racist and anti-Islamic attempt to divide us up," Sanders stated. "A president responsible for keeping our citizens safe would not hand over ideological ammunition to terrorists seeking new recruits to kill Americans."

The Department of Homeland Security has noted that a person’s citizenship is not relevant to terrorist threats, Sanders added, demonstrating that Trump’s new order does not reflect his stated goal of keeping America safe.

On Monday, Trump signed a new executive order that will temporarily ban individuals from six countries from entering the United States. The order omits Iraq, which was included in Trump’s original order signed in January.

The order will take effect on March 16 at 12:01 a.m. (0501 GMT).

Trump's revised travel ban sparked immediate criticism from Democratic lawmakers who argued that the new order would be challenged in the US courts like the previous version.