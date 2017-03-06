US Watchdog Sues CIA, Justice Dept, Treasury Dept Over Flynn-Russia Ties Probe

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Sputnik) — Flynn announced his resignation on February 13 after US media reported that he misled Trump administration officials about the extent of his talks with the Russian envoy.

The ex-security adviser said in his resignation letter that he gave Vice President Mike Pence and others incomplete information regarding the contacts, but did not concede any wrongdoing.

"The agencies failed to respond to a January 25, 2017, FOIA request seeking the any and all records regarding, concerning, or related to the investigation of Flynn’s communications with Russian Ambassador Kislyak between October 1, 2016 and the present," the release stated.

Judicial Watch asked the court to instruct the agencies to seek all records related to the investigation that should be turned over in response to the organization's earlier FOIA request.

Earlier in January, CNN reported that the US intelligence community was looking into Flynn's communications with Russian officials.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov denied reports that Flynn and Kislyak discussed sanctions against Russia by President Barack Obama’s administration.