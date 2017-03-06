US Dems Urge Trump to Release White House Visitor Logs Due to Secrecy Concerns

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In a letter to Trump, the Senators noted that stopping the policy of releasing the logs would be seen as another instance of backing away from a campaign promise to "drain the swamp."

The phrase refers to Trump’s pledge to deal with established interests and assorted lobbyists in Washington, DC.

"We write for information on the continuation and potential extension of the policy of providing public access to visitor logs for the White House complex, and to request you commit to similar measures for Mar-a-Lago and other locations where the President regularly conducts official business," the Senators wrote in their letter to Secret Service Deputy Director William Callahan.

Continuing the transparency policies with regards to the visitor logs as done under former President Barack Obama would show the American people that those who are wealthy and well-connected have an unfair advantage in access to Trump, the senators added.