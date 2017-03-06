Trump Does Not Accept FBI Director's Denial of Wiretapping Claim - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal . The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.

Comey disputed the allegation and reportedly asked the Justice Department to publicly denounce the claim, according to media reports.

When asked by ABC if Trump accepted Comey’s denial, Huckabee said, "I don't think he does. I think he firmly believes that this is a storyline that has been reported pretty widely by quite a few outlets."

Numerous lawmakers, including House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz said there was so far no evidence to support Trump’s claim.

The House Intelligence Committee will investigate the allegations, chairman Devin Nunes announced Sunday.