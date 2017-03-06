Trump Does Not Accept FBI Director's Denial of Wiretapping Claim - White House

Comey disputed the allegation and reportedly asked the Justice Department to publicly denounce the claim, according to media reports.
When asked by ABC if Trump accepted Comey’s denial, Huckabee said, "I don't think he does. I think he firmly believes that this is a storyline that has been reported pretty widely by quite a few outlets."
Numerous lawmakers, including House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz said there was so far no evidence to support Trump’s claim.
The House Intelligence Committee will investigate the allegations, chairman Devin Nunes announced Sunday.
