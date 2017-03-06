Register
21:24 GMT +306 March 2017
    U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan looks at U.S. President Donald Trump as he signs H.J.Res. 41, providing for congressional disapproval of a rule submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to Disclosure of Payments by Resource Extraction Issuers. at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2017

    Ryan Defends Trump's New Immigration Order Amid Criticism by Dems

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    0 8 0 0

    President Donald Trump's new immigration executive order will help to move forward with improving the safety and security of the United States, US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said in a press release on Monday.

    U.S. President Donald Trump signs a memorandum to security services directing them to defeat the Islamic State in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Signs New Executive Order on Immigration, Removes Iraq From Temporary Travel Ban List
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, Trump signed an amended executive order that bars all immigration from six predominantly Muslim countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — for the next 90 days, and bans all refugees from entering the US for 120 days.

    The revised order does not apply to nationals from Iraq.

    "This revised executive order advances our shared goal of protecting the homeland," Ryan stated. "I commend the administration and [Department of Homeland Security] Secretary [John] Kelly in particular for their hard work on this measure to improve our vetting standards."

    The new order has sparked immediate criticism from leaders of the Democratic Party who argued that the new order would be challenged in the US courts just as the previous version.

    However, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a Monday press conference called the order a proper exercise of power that authorizes the executive branch to protect the United States from terrorist threats.

    Tags:
    immigration order, Paul Ryan, Donald Trump, United States
