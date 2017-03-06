Ryan Defends Trump's New Immigration Order Amid Criticism by Dems

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst Trump Signs New Executive Order on Immigration, Removes Iraq From Temporary Travel Ban List

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, Trump signed an amended executive order that bars all immigration from six predominantly Muslim countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — for the next 90 days, and bans all refugees from entering the US for 120 days.

The revised order does not apply to nationals from Iraq.

"This revised executive order advances our shared goal of protecting the homeland," Ryan stated. "I commend the administration and [Department of Homeland Security] Secretary [John] Kelly in particular for their hard work on this measure to improve our vetting standards."

The new order has sparked immediate criticism from leaders of the Democratic Party who argued that the new order would be challenged in the US courts just as the previous version.

However, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a Monday press conference called the order a proper exercise of power that authorizes the executive branch to protect the United States from terrorist threats.