FBI Conducts 300 Active Terrorist Probes Into People Admitted to US as Refugees

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — DHS officials noted the individuals under investigation may include some refugees who have since become naturalized American citizens.

"The FBI is currently looking and investigating active terrorism-related investigations into approximately 300 individuals who were admitted to the United States as refugees," the official stated.

Trump Signs New Executive Order on Immigration, Removes Iraq From Temporary Travel Ban List

The news comes as the US president signed a new executive order on immigration on Monday.

According to the order, the US will allow 50,000 refugees to enter the country in the 2017 fiscal year under a new executive order signed by President Donald Trump compared to 110,000 planned for the same period under former President Barack Obama. Moreover, refugees will not be allowed to enter the United States for 120 days.