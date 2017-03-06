Reports Show ‘Politically Motivated Activity’ Against Trump Improper - Conway

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Trump accused his predecessor, former president Barack Obama, of misusing government agencies to wire-tap the Trump Tower during last year’s election.

"You have various incredible news sources showing that there was politically motivated activity all during the campaign and suggesting that there may be more there," Conway told Fox News. "The President's entire point is that people deserve to know."

White House called on the US Congress to include the probe of this matter into the ongoing investigation of Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election.

In the interview, Conway also criticized the mainstream media for having double standard concerning anonymous sources. She said the media uses anonymous sources for anything that could be construed as derogatory and negative for Trump and his administration, but refuses to give any credibility to such sources when there may be something positive.

Still, Conway noted, another double standard practiced by Democrats concerns investigations and the uses of a special prosecutor. If they are not afraid of investigating, the issue of wiretapping should also be probed to see where it leads.

