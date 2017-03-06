Register
18:22 GMT +306 March 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017

    Reports Show ‘Politically Motivated Activity’ Against Trump Improper - Conway

    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    US
    Media reports indicate there have been improper efforts to derail Donald Trump 2016 presidential election and the American public has the right to know about such activities, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said in an interview Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Trump accused his predecessor, former president Barack Obama, of misusing government agencies to wire-tap the Trump Tower during last year’s election.

    "You have various incredible news sources showing that there was politically motivated activity all during the campaign and suggesting that there may be more there," Conway told Fox News. "The President's entire point is that people deserve to know."

    The star atop the Vodovzvodnaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. Right: the Grand Kremlin Palace, and the Church of St. John Climacus the Ivan the Great Bell Tower
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office
    Kremlin on Trump's Wiretap Claims: Russia Shouldn't Be Associated With Internal US Problems

    White House called on the US Congress to include the probe of this matter into the ongoing investigation of Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election.

    In the interview, Conway also criticized the mainstream media for having double standard concerning anonymous sources. She said the media uses anonymous sources for anything that could be construed as derogatory and negative for Trump and his administration, but refuses to give any credibility to such sources when there may be something positive.

    Still, Conway noted, another double standard practiced by Democrats concerns investigations and the uses of a special prosecutor. If they are not afraid of investigating, the issue of wiretapping should also be probed to see where it leads.

    Tags:
    wiretapping, Trump Towers, US Congress, Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump
