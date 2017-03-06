Trump Signs New Executive Order on Immigration

Individuals from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen without valid US visas have been banned from entering the US for 90 days, according to the new immigration order.

.@POTUS has signed a new executive order that will keep the nation safe. Read it at https://t.co/XcBwwEJJHF pic.twitter.com/Yx2mikXl2A — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) 6 марта 2017 г.

"For the next 90 days, foreign nationals from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen who are outside the United States on the effective date of the order, do not currently have a valid visa on the effective date of this order, and did not have a valid visa at 5:00 Eastern Standard Time on January 27, 2017, are not eligible to travel to the United States," the fact sheet stated.

Trump's New Immigration Order Excludes Iraq From Travel Freeze

Iraq has been removed from the list of predominantly-Muslim countries travel from which has been suspended in the new order.

The DHS also noted the executive order will take effect on March 16 at 12:01 a.m. (5:01 a.m. GMT) and "Iraqi citizens are not affected by the executive order."

US President Donald Trump’s new executive order on immigration does not include lawful permanent residents, some foreign nationals, and certain visa holders.

"The Executive Order does not apply to certain individuals, such as lawful permanent residents of the United States; foreign nationals admitted to the United States after the effective date of the order; individuals with a document that is valid on the effective date of the order or any date thereafter which permits travel to the United States."

Netherlands Clarifying US Immigration Order Rules for Dual Nationals - Foreign Ministry

Additionally, the order does not apply to dual nationals traveling on a passport issued by a non-designated country; foreign nationals traveling with diplomatic, NATO, UN, G-1, G-2, G-3 or G-4 visas; and individuals already granted asylum or refugee status in the United States before the effective date of the order.

Refugees will not be allowed to enter the United States for 120 days under a new executive order signed by President Donald Trump, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a fact sheet on Monday.

"The Refugee Admissions Program will be temporarily suspended for the next 120 days while DHS and interagency partners review screening procedures to ensure refugees admitted in the future do not pose a security risk to the United States."

The US will allow 50,000 refugees to enter the country in the 2017 fiscal year under a new executive order signed by President Donald Trump compared to 110,000 planned for the same period under former President Barack Obama, the Department of Homeland Security said.

"Upon resumption of the Refugee Admissions Program, refugee admissions to the United States will not exceed 50,000 for fiscal year 2017."

The Trump administration announced plans to change the executive order after courts in several US states blocked implementation of the first order.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order barring citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days. The order also prohibited refugees from entering the country for 120 days and barred Syrian refugees indefinitely.

While its goal is to boost the country's security, the Janurary immigration order has sparked controversy around the world, and has even led to multiple protests in the United States.