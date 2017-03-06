Terror Groups Intend to Attack US Citizens Using Non-Conventional Weapons - DoS

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US citizens are targets for terror groups that can use traditional and non-conventional weapons to carry out attacks, the US Department of State said in a worldwide caution alert on Monday.

"Terrorist groups including ISIS [Daesh], al-Qa’ida, their associates and those inspired by such organizations, are intent on attacking US citizens wherever they are," the warning stated.

"Extremists may use conventional or non-conventional weapons to target US government and private interests."

The State Department noted that terrorists seek to attack so-called soft targets, such as hotels, parks and public transportation systems, using edged weapons, pistols and vehicles as weapons.

The warning also said US government facilities worldwide remain at a heightened alert.

"These facilities may temporarily close or periodically suspend public services to assess their security posture," the State Department added.

Terror groups continue to plot attacks in the European Union as fighters return to the region from Syria and Iraq, the warning added.