US Senate Committee to Determine Validity of Trump's Wiretap Accusations - Rubio

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low." The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal. The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.

"I'm not sure what it is he is talking about… Perhaps the President has information that is not yet available to us or to the public. And if it's true, obviously we're going to find out very quickly. And if it isn't, then obviously he'll have to explain what he meant by it," Rubio told the CNN.

The committee will certainly learn more about the allegations in the coming days, he added, urging for calm and stressing that a report will be written up on the matter and made available to the public.

© AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano Prosecutors Suspend DEA’s Unconstitutional Wiretap Program

Rubio took part in the 2016 election but lost the Republican primaries to Trump. The two had a tense relationship during the race but have already met following Trump's January inauguration.

The comments come after Trump asked congressional intelligence committees to look into "politically motivated" investigations conducted by the previous administration in the run up to last year's election. The White House statement said this should be carried out as part of the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the election.

The Trump administration has been dogged by accusations of having links to the Russian government, which was accused last year of organizing damning leaks of Democratic Party emails that marred Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.