US Senate Committee to Determine Validity of Trump's Wiretap Accusations - Rubio

"I'm not sure what it is he is talking about… Perhaps the President has information that is not yet available to us or to the public. And if it's true, obviously we're going to find out very quickly. And if it isn't, then obviously he'll have to explain what he meant by it," Rubio told the CNN.
The committee will certainly learn more about the allegations in the coming days, he added, urging for calm and stressing that a report will be written up on the matter and made available to the public.
The comments come after Trump asked congressional intelligence committees to look into "politically motivated" investigations conducted by the previous administration in the run up to last year's election. The White House statement said this should be carried out as part of the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the election.
The Trump administration has been dogged by accusations of having links to the Russian government, which was accused last year of organizing damning leaks of Democratic Party emails that marred Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete For Hussein part, who know it smell like it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And if it isn't, then obviously he'll have to explain what he meant by it," Rubio told the CNN.
peaceactivist2
jas
--
Rubio the twerp. Trump is POTUS, but Rubio talks about him like Trump works for Rubio. If the people were behind Rubio, he'd be in the White House instead of Trump.