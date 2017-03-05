Why Huntsman Would Be 'a Strong Choice' for US Ambassador to Russia

According to Norberg, Huntsman's appointment as US ambassador to Russia would be a clever move on the part of the United States. Huntsman is a very experienced candidate whose career includes working in the administrations of five US Presidents.
"Huntsman, former Utah governor and US ambassador to Singapore and China, would be a very strong choice as ambassador to Russia," the expert told Sputnik. "Huntsman is not known as an expert on Russia, but he is certainly well informed in the field of international relations and is an excellent negotiator and experienced diplomat."
Norberg expects that Huntsman will receive broad support in the US Senate.
"In the period when relations between the two countries are difficult, we need such an outstanding ambassador in Moscow as John Huntsman," Norberg concluded.
In the 2012 election, he ran for the US Presidency, but failed in the Republican Party primaries; he then endorsed fellow Mormon Mitt Romney, a distant relative, who eventually lost the election to incumbent Democrat Barack Obama.
During the 2016 presidential polls, Huntsman first supported Donald Trump's candidacy, but later, after the "sexist" scandal, joined Trump's critics, urging his party members to support Michael Pence.
