21:08 GMT +305 March 2017
    Director of National Intelligence James Clapper listens while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, before the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing: Foreign Cyber Threats to the United States.

    Former US Intel Chief Clapper Rejects Trump’s Wire-Tap Claims

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    314415

    Former US Director of National Intelligence denied that President Donald Trump’s was wire-tapped during his presidential campaign, in an interview with NBC.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper denied on Sunday President Donald Trump’s claim he was wire-tapped during last year’s presidential campaign, in an interview with NBC.

    "There was no such wire-tap activity mounted against the president elect at the time, or as a candidate, or against his campaign," Clapper said on NBC’s Meet The Press show.

    President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after Trump took the presidential oath
    © AP Photo/ Saul Loeb/Pool
    'This is McCarthyism': Trump Says Obama Had His 'Wires Tapped' Before Election Win
    Trump accused then President Barack Obama of ordering to have him wire-tapped, in a tweet on Saturday, although he did not back up this claim.

    Clapper, who stood down as the national intelligence chief the day Trump took office, said he could only speak for the part of the national security apparatus that he oversaw, but not for other authorized entities in the government.

    Clapper admitted, however, there was no evidence that members of the Trump campaign team had colluded with the Russian government. He added it was in everyone’s interests to get to the bottom of this subject.

      jas
      Clapper admitted, however, there was no evidence that members of the Trump campaign team had colluded with the Russian government. He added it was in everyone’s interests to get to the bottom of this subject.
      --
      Translation; "There's absolutely no evidence, but let's have special prosecutors and investigations anyway." Clapper is another person who belongs in a prison cell for sedition and treason.
    • Reply
      avatar
      alvaro.marfan
      When Clapper says no, it's definitely yes.
    • Reply
      avatar
      nonyank
      Trump once again shaking his fist at the sky with more of his lunacy that in the end will amount to nothing but more bills for taxpayer to pay.
      Psycho Don thinks everyone is out to get him because he is so important but I hate to burst your bubble Psycho Don...your not iimportant, in fact your down right embarassing to your family, friend and the country.
      Like so many have said all ready Psycho Don....either GET TO WORK or GET OUT!
