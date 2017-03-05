Trump Asks Congress to Look Into ‘Politically Motivated’ Probes During Election

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Trump administration has been dogged by accusations of having links to the Russian government, which was accused last year of organizing damning leaks of Democratic Party emails that marred Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

"President Donald J. Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016," the statement read.

On February 15, The New York Times reported, citing phone records and intercepted calls, members of Trump's presidential campaign team and several associates allegedly contacted Russian intelligence and government officials prior to the 2016 US election. Both Washington and Moscow have repeatedly refuted the allegations.

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

​According to recent rumors, Trump has become increasingly less willing to pursue a deal with Russia due to mounting domestic pressure on his team with regard to supposed illicit dealings with Moscow. Both, Trump and Russian officials have denied any wrongdoing.