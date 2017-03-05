US Police Arrest About 20 People Across Country During March 4 Trump Rallies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The East Bay Times newspaper reported that a total of 10 people were arrested in downtown Berkeley, California on Saturday over "battery, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest," when US President Donald Trump's supporters clashed with their opponents.

​According to the KETV 7 broadcaster, six people were arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota for leaving lit fireworks inside the Minnesota State Capitol.

The broadcaster added that in Nashville another two people were arrested, when violence erupted during the rally.

​Trump's victory divided the US population into those who share his views and those opposing them. After Trump's inauguration his opponents took to the streets to demonstrate against the US president. The number of protests increased as Trump signed his first executive orders concerning migration policy. As a response to the anti-Trump demonstrations, Trump's supporters organized March 4 Trump rallies.