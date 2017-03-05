Register
01:24 GMT +305 March 2017
Live
    Search
    An oil pump jack operating in Oklahoma where recent earthquakes have put the spotlight on the inudstry and its controversial methods of #fracking.

    Oklahoma Tribe Sues Oil Companies Over Earthquake Damage

    © Flickr/ Public Herald
    US
    Get short URL
    0 8420

    The leadership of the Pawnee Nation, a Native American tribe, on Friday filed a lawsuit against multiple Oklahoma oil companies, claiming that their operations caused a recent earthquake.

    A 5.8-magnitude earthquake that occurred in Oklahoma last September damaged dozens of historic tribal buildings, some of them nearly a century old, which now have extensive cracks and holes throughout their walls.

    "The cracks run through the entire width of the walls," said Andrew Knife Chief, the Pawnee Nation's executive director. "We had mortar pop. We had roofs sag. We have ceilings that are bowing."

    Seismograph
    © AP Photo/
    Magnitude 4.7 Quake Hits Panama
    Among the buildings destroyed by the earthquake is the former Pawnee Nation Indian School — a building on the National Register of Historic Places, which now serves as the tribe's administrative offices.

    The tribe believes the quakes were induced by human activity and wouldn't have happened if not for the underground disposal of wastewater by oil companies. The lawsuit accuses 27 companies of carrying out oil drilling that eventually led to unnatural seismic activity.  

    The lawsuit was filed in the tribe's own court system. Once a tribal court judgment is finalized, it can be taken to a state district court for enforcement.

    "We are a sovereign nation and we have the rule of law here," said Knife Chief. "We're using our tribal laws, our tribal processes, to hold these guys accountable."

    Earthquake
    © AFP 2016/ Richter magnitude scale
    Magnitude 5.2 Quake Hits Near Western Turkey Coast
    An attorney for the tribe pointed out that the Pawnee Nation understands the industry is boosting the economy of Oklahoma, and their goal isn't to shut down all operations. They simply want the lucrative industry to be held accountable for the damage it triggers.

    The US Geological Survey released a forecast Wednesday saying that this year, parts of Oklahoma can be expected to endure damaging earthquakes due to oil and gas extraction operations.

    The 3,200-member tribe is seeking compensation for physical damages to public and personal property, market value losses and punitive damages. They believe the damage cost them around $250,000.    

    Related:

    Seismic Powder Keg: Massive Earthquake Threat Looms Over Istanbul
    Yet Another French Political Earthquake Rocks Presidential Race
    Santa Cruz Islands in Pacific Ocean Hit by 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake
    Tags:
    lawsuit, tribe, oil drilling, United States, Oklahoma
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hey, Mr. President! Let's Take a Selfie Together
    Hey, Mr. President! Let's Take a Selfie Together
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok