Register
11:45 GMT +304 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian folk dancers perform for Ukrainian and US servicemen in a ceremony for joint-drill exercises between the two countries in Yavoriv polygon, Lviv district, western Ukraine on July 20, 2015

    Why is US Slashing Military Aid to Ukraine?

    © AFP 2016/ YURIY DYACHYSHYN
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20 0 0

    The Committee on Appropriations of the House of Representatives of the US Congress has drafted a bill to cut US military aid to Ukraine to just $150 million, which is less than half of the $350 million Kiev received from Washington in 2016.

    Under the proposed bill, the Pentagon can spend funds “for training, equipment, weapons of a defensive nature, logistics, and intelligence.”

    Washington ignores Kiev’s persistent calls for the supply of offensive weapons for its “counterterrorism operation” in Donbass.

    Local residents in the village of Luganskaya after the Ukrainian armed forces' air attack. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Finally Lost Hope? No One in Europe, US 'Ready to Die for Ukraine'
    In April 2016 Washington’s UN envoy Samantha Power said that a military solution to the crisis in eastern Ukraine would spell disaster for all.

    “A lot more people would suffer,” she warned.

    As a result, Kiev’s military had to make do with army pensioned off Army jeeps, night vision gear, bullet-proof jackets and military instructors.

    Still, during the closing months of his presidency, Barack Obama decided to build up US military assistance to Ukraine.

    “We will increase our military support for Ukraine,” Obama said during the July 2015 NATO summit in Poland.

    In January 2017, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin stated the need for “more high-tech lethal defensive weapons” from the US.

    If the bill proposed by the Committee on Appropriations receives Congressional approval, it would dash Kiev’s hopes for a military solution to the conflict in Donbass.

    Friends Indeed

    The scope of the US assistance to Kiev pales in comparison with the billions of dollars Washington provides for Israel and its other allies worldwide.

    In addition to the billions of dollars it allocates to Israel each year, Washington has spent $60 billion to rebuild the war-devastated infrastructure in Iraq and keeps supplying Baghdad with weapons even after the US military contingent left the country in 2011.

    Following the Daesh invasion, the Pentagon ramped up its military supplies to Baghdad with 1,500 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, as many  Humvee armed vehicles, 250 Caiman APC’s and hundreds of M1A1M Abrams tanks and Stryker armored vehicles and dozens of F16 fighter jets.

    Egypt is another major recipient of US military aid. In 2015 Barack Obama said he would ask Congress to allocate $1.3 billion in military supplies to Cairo.

    Washington uses military assistance as a means of political influence to keep its military-political alliances in place.

    New US administration changes tack

    The Western sanctions against Russia imposed under pressure from Washington have already cost the US and its European allies an estimated $100 billion.

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko at the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany
    © Sputnik/ Nicolay Lazarenko
    Laskavo Prosimo! Poroshenko Invites US Vice President Pence to Visit Ukraine
    Realizing the dangerous consequence serious Western military support to Kiev could lead to, especially in view of the political instability in Ukraine and the trigger-happy rhetoric used by many of its politicians, President Donald Trump is backing off from the “shared values” principle underlying the previous administration’s support for NATO’s eastward expansion.

    “Guided by this “shared values” principle, the Americans were moving east trying to get more and more countries embrace their ideology. The new administration does not share this strategy, especially when it comes to Ukraine, a country which is unable to control itself,” political scientist Boris Mezhuyev told RT.

    He added that any further Western support for Kiev is fraught with a protracted confrontation with Russia.

    “In the long run, Ukraine will realize the downsides of its stupid and short-lived confrontation with Russia and will start gravitating back into Moscow’s fold,” he noted.

    Moscow-based military expert Viktor Litovkin said that Washington never had any serious plans regarding Ukraine because “the Americans realize full well that Ukraine cannot be separated from Russia.”

    “The Americans see Ukraine just as a means of trolling Russia. They will keep it in a state of limbo without spending too much just to make sure it is alive,” he emphasized.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Finally Lost Hope? No One in Europe, US 'Ready to Die for Ukraine'
    US Should Supply Ukraine With Lethal Defensive Weapons - Breedlove
    Tags:
    confrontation, reductions, bill, military assistance, US Army Stryker, Humvee, M1A1 tank, F-16, US Congress, NATO, Boris Mezhuyev, Victor Litovkin, Donald Trump, Pavlo Klimkin, Samantha Power, Barack Obama, Ukraine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok