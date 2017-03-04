Mercedes-Benz to Recall Over 300,000 Cars in US Because of Fire Hazard

© AP Photo/ Saudi Press Agency Saudi King's Demands for Visit to Turkey: 500 Mercedes-Benz Cars and Private Toilet

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mercedes determined that a problem with a starter that can overheat and lead to fire has been linked to 35 cars across the US, CNN stated Friday citing company officials.

"This situation typically occurs in the rare situation where a vehicle is stranded in a significant amount of standing water and the engine stalls and cannot be restarted on the first try," a Mercedes spokesperson told CNN.

Mercedes has sent a voluntarily notification about the recall of models from 2015 —2017 to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the media added.

In May 2016, Mercedes recalled over 700,000 passenger vehicles as a part of massive action regarding potentially faulty Takata airbags.