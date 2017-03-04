Mercedes-Benz to Recall Over 300,000 Cars in US Because of Fire Hazard

"This situation typically occurs in the rare situation where a vehicle is stranded in a significant amount of standing water and the engine stalls and cannot be restarted on the first try," a Mercedes spokesperson told CNN.
Mercedes has sent a voluntarily notification about the recall of models from 2015 —2017 to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the media added.
In May 2016, Mercedes recalled over 700,000 passenger vehicles as a part of massive action regarding potentially faulty Takata airbags.
