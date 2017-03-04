Lockheed Martin Wins $100 Million Contract to Boost US Navy Ship Sensors

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed secured a deal worth some $100 million to upgrade Navy ship sensor technology, the Department of Defense said in a press release.
The A-RCI Technical Insertion 16 program provides significant improvements in acoustic performance by upgrading ship sensor processing, the Defense Department explained.
The A-RCI is a sonar system that integrates and improves towed array, hull array, sphere array, and other ship sensor processing through rapid insertion of commercial-off-the-shelf-based hardware and software, the announcement added.
