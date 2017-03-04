Register
    Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Congress Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

    White House Says Pence's Private Email Case Differs From That of Clinton

    © REUTERS/ David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer
    Vice President Mike Pence's use of a private email account during his tenure as governor of Indiana is not similar to Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Friday.

    US President Donald Trump (C) waits at his desk before signing confirmations for James Mattis as US Secretary of Defense and John Kelly as US Secretary of Homeland Security, as Vice President Mike Pence (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) look on, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    Several Trump White House Staff Use Private Email Servers
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, a newspaper the Indianapolis Star reported that when Pence was serving as Indiana's governor, he received work-related emails to his private account. The server was hacked last summer, the media revealed.

    "He [Pence] did everything to the letter of the law in Indiana, turned all of his emails over, unlike Hillary Clinton who lost at least 30,000, who knows how many more, had a private server, classified information which he didn't have," Sanders stated as quoted by the press pool.

    Sanders argued that Pence's emails did not contained highly sensitive information, while Clinton knowingly sent and received confidential materials on her private server.

    The press secretary added that Pence was not a federal employee, which means his actions were subject to state law.

    Clinton’s use of a private email server and account during her tenure as US Secretary of State for work related purposes, contrary to established rules and regulations, became publicly known in 2015.

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a criminal probe into Clinton non-government email account but, eventually, suggested filing no charges in the case.

      taka2net
      i think no problem.or rather,reverse effect for enemy's purpose.somehow,this is Inverse proportion.Attempt that enemy attacks trump government by this fodder mismatch enemy's purpose although a little bit damage as total.this attack is off the point.
      peaceactivist2
      The different between the two are that Clinton mails involve war secret, while his only involved state business
