White House Says Pence’s Private Email Case Differs From That of Clinton

Several Trump White House Staff Use Private Email Servers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, a newspaper the Indianapolis Star reported that when Pence was serving as Indiana's governor, he received work-related emails to his private account. The server was hacked last summer, the media revealed.

"He [Pence] did everything to the letter of the law in Indiana, turned all of his emails over, unlike Hillary Clinton who lost at least 30,000, who knows how many more, had a private server, classified information which he didn't have," Sanders stated as quoted by the press pool.

Sanders argued that Pence's emails did not contained highly sensitive information, while Clinton knowingly sent and received confidential materials on her private server.

The press secretary added that Pence was not a federal employee, which means his actions were subject to state law.

Clinton’s use of a private email server and account during her tenure as US Secretary of State for work related purposes, contrary to established rules and regulations, became publicly known in 2015.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a criminal probe into Clinton non-government email account but, eventually, suggested filing no charges in the case.