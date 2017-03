WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Work on the contract will be carried out in the US states of Georgia, Oklahoma and Utah with a March 31, 2022, performance completion date, the Defense Department said.

“Lockheed Martin [of] Baltimore, Maryland has been awarded an estimated $750 million… contract for flight line spare parts,” the announcement stated on Friday. “This is a five-year base contract with a three-year and a two-year option period.”

Lockheed Martin is an American global aerospace, defense, security and advanced technologies corporation formed in 1995. It is one of the Pentagon's top defense contractors.