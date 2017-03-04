Flynn, Kushner Meeting With Russian Envoy Introductory 'Courtesy' - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Flynn and Kushner met with Kislyak in December 2016 and that was not a secret, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Friday.

"[T]his again was a courtesy meeting, they were part of over a hundred different meetings during the transition," Sanders stated as quoted by the press pool.

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that Kushner participated in Flynn's conversations with Kislyak during 2016 presidential transition. The media did not specify what topics have been discussed in the meeting.

Sanders added that the participants of the December meeting made no policy decisions.

On February 13, Flynn announced his resignation after media reported, based on leaked information, that he had misled Trump administration officials about the extent of his talks with Russian officials. The ex-security adviser did not concede any wrongdoing in his resignation letter, saying that he inadvertently briefed Vice President Mike Pence and others with incomplete information regarding the communications.