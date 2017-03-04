White House: Accusations of US Attorney General’s Ties With Russia 'Unfair'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Sessions recused himself from the ongoing investigation into Russian alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election, after the Washington Post reported that Sessions held two meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

At the news conference to address accusations that he lied about the talks with Kislyak at confirmation hearing, Sessions asserted that he never had meetings with Russian operatives, or Russian intermediaries, on behalf of the Trump campaign, and that he answered the question as it was asked of him at his confirmation hearing.

"As a senator he [Sessions] obviously in his official capacity met with the [Russian] ambassador [Sergey Kislyak]," Sanders stated as quoted by the press pool. "That was as a senator not as a campaign official, so again, to try to muddy the waters in that way is I think pretty unfair to the attorney general."

Trump on Thursday stressed that he continued to have "total" confidence in Sessions and described him as an honest man who stated his response during the hearing accurately.