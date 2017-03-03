US Charges Missouri Man With Threats Against Jewish Community Centers

"Preet Bharara, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York…announced the unsealing of a complaint charging Juan Thompson with cyberstalking a particular woman… by, among other things, communicating threats to Jewish Community Centers in [her] name," the release stated.
Thompson was charged with one count of cyberstalking, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The Justice Department accused Thompson of least eight emailed threats against the JCCs to harass a woman he was previously romantically involved with.
The latest wave of bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers were reported Monday in the states of Alabama, California, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington, DC.
Monday’s threats were the fifth wave targeting Jewish centers and schools. Previous threats on January 9, 10, 18 and 31 forced the closure of dozens of centers in the United States and a Canadian province.
