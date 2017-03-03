US District Judge Rules to Keep Orlando Nightclub Gunman's Wife in Jail

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The judge approved a federal prosecutors' request to keep the shooter's wife, Noor Salman, in prison, despite of her possible release, NBC News reported on Thursday.

© REUTERS/ Omar Mateen via Myspace Orlando Shooter Transcript Shows He Sought Revenge for Daesh Commander's Death

On Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu in Oakland, California, made a decision that Salman should be freed from jail until the trial. The judge suggested that is was "debatable'' whether prosecutors provided enough evidence to convict the gunman's wife.

Salman was arrested on January 16 and appeared in a US federal court the day after. She was charged with aiding her husband while he provided support to Daesh terror group outlawed in Russia.)

On June 12, Mateen, who pledged allegiance to Daesh, opened fire in the Pulse nightclub, killing 49 people and injuring more than 50 others in what is one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.