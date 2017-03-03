More Money: Lockheed Gets $11 Million for Additional Tests of F-35 Fighter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The testing will be carried out for the US Air Force and Navy and for international partner countries, the Department of Defense explained.

“Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company [of] Fort Worth, Texas is being awarded an $11.6 million… contract… for initial operational test and evaluation configuration support efforts in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft,” the announcement stated on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Defense Department announced that Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $1.06-billion contract for logistics support and sustainment services for the F-35.

The F-35 program has Navy, Air Force and Marine variants of the fifth generation aircraft. The program is the most expensive weapon system in the history of the Defense Department.