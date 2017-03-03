More Money: Lockheed Gets $11 Million for Additional Tests of F-35 Fighter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The testing will be carried out for the US Air Force and Navy and for international partner countries, the Department of Defense explained.
On Tuesday, the Defense Department announced that Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $1.06-billion contract for logistics support and sustainment services for the F-35.
The F-35 program has Navy, Air Force and Marine variants of the fifth generation aircraft. The program is the most expensive weapon system in the history of the Defense Department.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete still trying to figure out what else can and will go wrong? :)
michael