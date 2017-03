© AFP 2016/ FILES DAVID FURST DynCorp Wins Contract to Service US Army Aviation Forces in Europe, Egypt

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Day and Zimmermann Lone Star Company has received a $39.2 million US Army contract for M28B2 percussion primers, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Day and Zimmermann Lone Star [of] Texarkana, Texas was awarded a $39.2 million… contract for M28B2 percussion primer,” the announcement stated on Thursday.

The percussion primer is used in M760 cartridges fired by light, towed 105 mm US Army M119 howitzer artillery guns, according to published reports.

The contract has an estimated completion date of March 1, 2023, the Defense Department said.