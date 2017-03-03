Register
03:54 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Seven Baltimore police officers arrested for falsely detaining, robbing and extorting their victims.

    Seven Baltimore Cops Arrested on Racketeering Charges

    © WMAR
    US
    Get short URL
    0 5010

    On Wednesday seven Baltimore police officers were arrested on racketeering charges, for extorting or stealing up to $200,000 from their victims. Prosecutors say the cops also stole drugs and weapons.

    These incidents are alleged to have taken place in 2015, while the Baltimore Police Department was under national scrutiny during a civil rights investigation prompted by the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray while in police custody. Gray’s death sparked intense protests in Baltimore, and around the US, as it was identified as part of a pattern of police killing African Americans with impunity. 

    Surveillance
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Revealed: Baltimore Under Daily Secret Surveillance by Police Aircraft

    The US Attorney’s Office for Maryland confirmed that last week detectives Evodio Hendrix, Daniel Hersl, Momodu Gondo, Marcus Taylor, Maurice Ward, Jemell Rayam, and Sgt. Wayne Jenkins were indicted by a grand jury on federal charges for extorting and robbing residents, making fraudulent overtime claims, and fabricating court documents.

    All of the implicated officers were part of gun-investigation units that stole cash, ranging from $200 to $200,000, from victims along with guns and drugs.

    In one incident four officers confiscated $21,500 and a stash of drugs after making a traffic stop, but only $15,000 of the evidence was turned in. Another instance saw $2,000 stolen from a man leaving a storage facility carrying $4,800. Afterwards the detectives lied, falsely claiming that they  had a search warrant. A recorded telephone conversation revealed one of the officers saying they had "taxed" the victim "a little bit." 

    US Department of Justice
    © Flickr/ Drew Douglas
    Activists: US Justice Department Response to Baltimore Police Racism Falls Short

    US Attorney Rod Rosenstein told reporters,"These are really simply robberies by people wearing police uniforms," adding that the investigation was part of a federal Drug Enforcement Administration probe into a drug ring that began about a year ago.

    "Reform isn't always a pretty thing to watch unfold, but it's necessary in our journey toward a police department our City deserves," said Police Commissioner Kevin Davis. 

    Davis added, "These are 1930's style gangsters as far as I'm concerned…This is a punch in the gut for the Baltimore Police Department."

    Gene Ryan, who heads Baltimore’s Fraternal Order of Police said he was "very disturbed" by the charges.

    Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

    Activist Deray McKesson was encouraged by the arrests, saying, "It is promising to see the beginning of accountability being applied to the Baltimore Police Department…The indictments confirm what activists and community members have been saying for decades."

    Related:

    Head of Malaysia’s Police Denies Claims of Kim Jong Nam Not Being Murdered
    French Presidential Race Passions: Police Raid Candidate Fillon’s Home in Paris
    UK Gov't Lets Police Use More Powerful Stun Guns
    Two Pakistani Transgender People Beaten to Death by Saudi Police, 33 Arrested
    No Means No: Sweden Slams Arab Police Chief in Twitter Row Over Female Sexuality
    Tags:
    Robbery, Extortion, Police Accountability, Police Abuse, Baltimore Police Department, United States, Maryland, Baltimore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok