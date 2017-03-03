Register
03:54 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BuzzFeed

    Lawsuit Against BuzzFeed Over Trump Dossier Goes to Federal Court

    © AP Photo/ Andy Kropa
    US
    Get short URL
    Cassandra Fairbanks
    326850

    A defamation lawsuit brought against BuzzFeed by a tech mogul named in the infamous, and as-yet unsubstantiated “golden showers” dossier, has been moved to federal court.

    US President Donald Trump poses in his office aboard Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after he returned from Philadelphia on January 26, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    Inclusion in Trump Dossier Hurts Russian Tech CEO's Business
    Aleksej Gubarev, the CEO of XBT, a webhosting company, had initially brought the case in a local Florida court, but it was moved to the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida in Miami on Tuesday, at the request of BuzzFeed.

    The move extends the time BuzzFeed has to respond, originally set for February 28. They now have until March 24.

    BuzzFeed has apologized to Gubarev, and has since redacted his name from the documents, which many have asserted are fake.

    "The damages Mr. Gubarev now claims are absurd and disproportionate. We are pleased a judge has agreed to our request to move this to federal court, where we look forward to resolving this matter quickly,” BuzzFeed Communications Director Matt Mittenthal told McClatchy.

    Gubarev has filed two suits over the website’s publication of the 35-page dossier, which was later revealed to have been partially compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele. One lawsuit filed in the US names Buzzfeed, the other was filed in the United Kingdom against Steele.

    Steele had originally been hired to investigate Trump by ‘political opponents’ within the Democratic and Republican parties, but it has not been revealed who hired him. He then decided to share the dossier with the FBI, who took it seriously, despite the far-fetched allegations, due to his previous work on the FIFA case.

    The dossier accused Gubarev and his companies of being “instrumental” in hacking the Democratic Party, which led to party emails being leaked by Wikileaks during Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Steele claimed in the documents that Gubarev was coerced into assisting the hacking by Russian spies who had compromising information on him.

    Gubarev has denied the allegations. His attorney, Val Gurvits, has confirmed that law enforcement never contacted his client about any of the allegations made in the dossier.

    "I'm willing to do any investigation. Come to my office. Do what you want. Check all my servers," Gubarev told CNN Money.

    Здание телеканала CNN
    © AP Photo/ Ric Feld,File
    Trump to CNN: 'You Are Fake News'
    The allegations in the report have been dismissed by both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Even Buzzfeed, who initially published the report, noted discrepancies, acknowledging that nothing in the dossier could be confirmed.

    Shortly after BuzzFeed’s release, Trump referred to the report as a “political witch hunt” and “phony, fake news.” 

    The report included multiple claims that are questionable at best, and arguably slanderous at worst. For example, the report alleges that a top lawyer in the Trump Organization, Michael Cohen, met with Russian officials in Prague who were involved in the hacks on the Democratic National Committee. Cohen has never been to Prague, and shared his passport as proof.

    The dossier also claims that there was video of a urine party, hosted by Trump, and filmed by Russian intelligence agencies, although there is no evidence to support that any such recording exists.

    “Trump‘s (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and Mrs. Obama (who he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him. The hotel was known to be under FSB control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to,” the report claimed.

    Following the release of the report, many journalists confirmed that they, too, had been offered the story, but had declined as they could not confirm its validity.

    The US Senate Intelligence Committee is reportedly weighing options to seek testimony from Steele.

    Related:

    BuzzFeed's Response to Trump's 'Pile of Garbage' Remarks? Bumper Stickers
    Trump Respects Putin's Gesture for Affirming CNN-BuzzFeed Report is Hoax
    Ex MI6 Spy Who Compiled ‘Golden Showers’ Report Was FBI Source for FIFA Scandal
    Fake News Outlets Like CNN, New York Times ‘Danger to Our Country’ - Trump
    Fake News, Real Censorship: Trump Supports Sanders After He Gets Cut Off by CNN
    Tags:
    XBT, BuzzFeed, Matt Mittenthal, Christopher Steele, Donald Trump, Aleksej Gubarev
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok