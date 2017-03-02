Register
21:50 GMT +302 March 2017
    US President-elect Donald Trump, along with his family and running mate Mike Pence, addresses supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, US, November 9, 2016

    Accusations of Russia's Meddling in US Election 'Made-Up' - US Congressman

    US Congressman Joe Wilson said Moscow has been groundlessly accused of meddling in the presidential election.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The accusations of Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US election have been made up, US Congressman Joe Wilson told Sputnik on Thursday.

    “I don’t see Russia involvement in the election. That’s made up,” Wilson stated.

    In February, US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned amid media questioning his alleged ties to Kislyak, with whom he was purported to have discussed sanctions against Russia, a claim that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denied on Tuesday.

    On January 6, the US Intelligence Community released a report saying it had high confidence that Russia meddled in the 2016 US presidential election. However, the report did not offer proof of the claims that Russia attempted to hack and influence the US election process.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the Munich Security Conference in February that there were "no facts, just accusations" on Moscow's alleged hacking of the Democratic Party websites.

    Russian officials have called the US hacking allegations against Moscow absurd, noting the allegations are intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic issues.

    US Attorney General Jeff Sessions meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak were appropriate and the current critics from the democrats is part of the political process, Joe Wilson said.

    “My view is that it’s proper,” Wilson stated. “On the Foreign Affairs Committee we are happy to meet with the ambassadors. It’s very appropriate.”

    When asked about the calls from the Democratic lawmakers for the Attorney General to resign, Wilson said, “The democrats, in my view, I quote US Senator Lindsay Graham, they lost the election, now they are losing their minds.”

    “They are going to be critical of every issue,” he added. “That’s just part of political process.”

    "I have faith in the Attorney-General and his integrity," Wilson concluded.

    Among the lawmakers calling on Sessions to resign over media reports on his previously undisclosed contacts with Kislyak are Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley, House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat.

    On March 1, the Washington Post reported that Jeff Sessions had two conversations with Sergei Kislyak last year while he was a US senator. Sessions denied allegations he misled the Senate and said he is prepared to recuse himself from the investigation if the need arises.

    Sessions’ spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores clarified that the then-Senator had met with Kislyak among other ambassadors during a sideline event at the Republican National Convention in July and in once in September in his official capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, not as part of the election campaign.

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on March 2 that Moscow does not know of any meetings between Sessions and Kislyak and does not wish to interfere in the "emotionally-charged" scandal.

      Angus Gallagher
      There will be a massive backlash against this globalist fake news against Trump. The liberals are obsessed with this fakery- too stubborn to realise the lies against Russia have failed. It's now just a sleazy political witchunt.
      md74
      Oh no, now US congressman Joe Wilson will also take the heat for talking to Russian media.
      In order to be good in the US, one need to be totally anti-Russian, and love the mainstream media.
      double bonus
      [The accusations of Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US election
      have been made up, US Congressman Joe Wilson told Sputnik on Thursday.
      “I don’t see Russia involvement in the election. That’s made up,” Wilson stated.]

      Finally, the truth comes out!
