Sessions' Talks With Russian Envoy 'Not Inappropriate' - Senate Minority Leader

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On March 1, the Washington Post reported that Jeff Sessions had two conversations with Sergei Kislyak last year while he was a US senator.

"There is nothing inappropriate with the senator meeting the Russian ambassador," Schumer stated. "There is something very inappropriate to dramatically mislead Congress."

Sessions denied allegations he misled the Senate and said he is prepared to recuse himself from the investigation if the need arises.

© AFP 2016/ MANDEL NGAN Attorney Sessions Scandal is Democrats' Attack on Trump - White House

Schumer argued that Sessions had been thoroughly briefed through his confirmation hearing and, therefore, the senator was aware that the question on his contacts with Russia would come up.

Schumer did not assert that Sessions committed perjury during his testimony and suggested that legal experts should evaluate this case. However, the senator added Democrats have enough doubt whether the attorney general told the truth at his confirmation hearing to launch an investigation.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on March 2 that Moscow does not know of any meetings between Sessions and Kislyak and does not wish to interfere in the "emotionally-charged" scandal.