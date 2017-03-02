Sessions Must Be Probed for Talks With Russian Envoy - House Minority Leader

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Sessions had two conversations with Kislyak during the 2016 presidential campaign while he was a senator.
"We’ve been calling for weeks for him to recuse himself from the investigation into the personal, political and financial connections between the Trump operation and the Russians, recusing himself because of his connections to the Donald Trump campaign, and now we see that he himself needs an investigation for lying," Pelosi stated.
Sessions said during his confirmation hearing in January that he did not speak to any Russian officials about the Trump campaign.
A spokeswoman for the attorney general said his conversations with Kislyak were in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
