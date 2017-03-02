Trump's Address to Congress: Were There Any Cues for Russia?

© AFP 2016/ JIM LO SCALZO / EPA POOL Trump's First Speech to Congress 'Hailed as One of Best Ever'

On Tuesday, the new US president delivered his first speech to the US Congress. While it was not technically a State of the Union address, it did however touch upon a wide range of issues concerning the country's domestic and foreign policy. Russia's online newspaper Vzglyad attempted to analyze whether it contained anything of particular interest to Russia.

"Americans love big numbers. Here is the most important figure from Trump's address," reads its article, referring to the president's remarks about US' operations in the Middle East.

"America has spent approximately $6 trillion in the Middle East. All the while, our infrastructure at home has crumbled. With $6 trillion, we could have rebuilt our country twice, and maybe even three times if we had people who had the ability to negotiate," the president told the Congress.

"To launch our national rebuilding, I will be asking the Congress to approve legislation that produces a $1 trillion investment in the infrastructure of the United States, financed through both public and private capital, creating millions of new jobs," he further said.

Commenting on the above remarks, the Russian outlet noted that Trump has already previously voiced his intention to invest a trillion US dollars into the country's economy. By announcing his spending plan, he will simultaneously launch both his protectionist policy as well as the largest investment program since President Roosevelt (1933-1945).

He is also going to invest in the military-industrial complex.

"I am sending the Congress a budget that rebuilds the military, eliminates the defense sequester, and calls for one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history," the president promised.

The president would call for increasing defense spending by $54 billion, Vzglyad notes, to reach $603 billion. It won't make it the largest in the US history, it notes. Back in 2011 it was exceeding $700 billion. However, at that time, the US had a large physical presence in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Does such an increase in spending signal any threat for Russia, the outlet wonders, before offering its own reasons why the US leader wants to re-arm his army.

"He wants to reach two goals here – make his home country stronger and bring business to the US military industrial complex," it explains.

The larger part of the spending will go towards replacing US ballistic missiles, it further suggests. Hundreds of billions of US dollars will be needed to replace time-expired complexes.

The second part of the expenditure will be used for developing the US Navy, it says. The aim is quite clear – the containment of China.

The website further reviews whether it poses any threat to Russia. Russia's nuclear forces, it says, have been under renewal for a long time already, hence there are no problems with maintaining nuclear parity.

Besides, Russia has been constructing new warships even though it has no intention of squaring off with the US for control over the world's oceans, the outlet says.

It further suggests that the US will not be able to maintain its status of the master of all the seas and straits for long. Judging by the developments in the Asia-Pacific, China is fast catching up with the US's capabilities.

However the website further notes that the main thing is not where the US will boost its spending, but where it definitely won't. Trump won't finance new interventions in the Middle East or elsewhere, it suggests. It will also shift the burden of defense spending to the Europeans, much to the displeasure of the latter.

The president really wants the US to foremost pay attention to itself, hence he will push aside ideas for singular global military dominance, the newspaper suggests. It further cites as an example Trump's words about his foreign policy.

"To those allies who wonder what kind of friend America will be, look no further than the heroes who wear our uniform. Our foreign policy calls for a direct, robust, and meaningful engagement with the world. It is American leadership based on vital security interest that we share with our allies all across the globe," he told the Congress.

"We strongly support NATO, an alliance forged through the bonds of two world wars and the Cold War and defeated communism. But our partners must meet their financial obligations, and now, based on our very strong and frank discussions, they are beginning to do just that."

"We expect our partners, whether in NATO, the Middle East, or the Pacific, to take a direct and meaningful role in both strategic and military operations and pay their fair share of the cost — have to do it. We will respect historic institutions, but we will respect the foreign rights of all nations, and they have to respect our rights as a nation also."

Even though the US leader has specifically mentioned Israel in his speech, one of the last paragraphs is addressed to Russia, the website suggested.

"America is willing to find new friends and forge new partnerships where shared interests align. We want harmony and stability, not war and conflict. We want peace, wherever peace can be found," the president said.

"America is friends today with former enemies. Some of our closest allies, decades ago, fought on the opposite side of these terrible, terrible wars. This history should give us all faith in the possibilities for a better world."

It still remains to be seen whether the president will have enough time to implement what he has voiced however the mere desire to try and make agreements already inspires respect, the outlet concludes.